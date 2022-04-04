Silent (Day N) Night: Kid Cudi Is The Latest Addition To John Woo’s New Action Thriller

Arts & Entertainment
The man on the moon continues to rise!

28th Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Grammy Award winning musician, actor and producer Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi is the latest actor to join iconic action director John Woo‘s action thriller “Silent Night.” After recently appearing in Academy Award nominated Don’t Look Up and X, Mescudi will take on the role of Detective Dennis Vassel. Starring alongside Mescudi will be Joel Kinnaman (The Suicide Squad), Harold Torres (ZeroZeroZero), and Catalina Sandino Moreno (Maria Full of Grace). The film is produced by Thunder Road Films (John Wick) and Capstone Studios. Here’s the logline:

Godlock (Kinnaman) is a father on a mission to avenge his young son who was tragically caught in the crossfire of gang violence on Christmas Eve. Shot and nearly killed while in pursuit of the murderers, Godlock vows to avenge his son by any means necessary.

The producers of the film are Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee of Thunder Road Films, Christian Mercuri of Capstone Studios and Lori Tilkin of A Better Tomorrow Films. The executive producers include Will Flynn of Thunder Road Films, Mike Gabrawy and David Haring, Rozanna Kegeyan and Joe Gatta of Capstone Studios.

When speaking of Cudi, the aforementioned Gatta said, “Based on what we’ve seen from set so far, it’s clear that Scott has a presence and gravitas that is incredibly captivating. He is a powerful addition, and perfect complement, to this stellar cast.”

Mescudi recently announced his feature film directorial debut project Teddy for Netflix which he will also write and star in for producers Jeymes Samuel and Jay-Z. He can be seen in A24’s X, the Oscar nominated film Don’t Look Up, Bill & Ted Face The Music, HBO’s We Are Who We Are and season 3 of Westworld, as well as his documentary A Man Named Scott released by Amazon Prime Video. In 2021, Mescudi launched his production company MAD SOLAR backed by Bron Studios.

As the musical artist “Kid Cudi,” Mescudi has released seven studio albums, sold 22 million certified records in the United States and has won two Grammy Awards from five nominations. In 2020, Mescudi earned his first number-one song on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart with “The Scotts”, a collaboration with rapper Travis Scott. Man on the Moon III: The Chosen became his most commercially successful album to date, with the RIAA certifying it gold status in 2020.

There seems to be nothing that the 38-year-old Cleveland, Ohio native can’t do and we’re sure he’s going to kill his role in the upcoming Silent Night. The original screenplay, written by Robert Lynn is currently shooting Mexico City. Stay tuned for more details about the upcoming film.

Silent (Day N) Night: Kid Cudi Is The Latest Addition To John Woo’s New Action Thriller  was originally published on globalgrind.com

