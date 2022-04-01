Watch: Netflix Upcoming Documentary ‘White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch’ Explores The Pop Culture Phenomenon’s Exclusionary Practices

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

“The nightclub beats and bare chested guys.”

Netflix released the official trailer for their upcoming documentary White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch.

The two-minute trailer details the rise and fall of the popular fashion brand Abercrombie and Fitch, how it went on to become a pop culture phenomenon, and a staple in American fashion. The brand prided itself on being “exclusionary.” They only hired people who looked a certain way (usually White with rock solid abs).

One former employee says in the short trailer, “exclusion is part of our society.” Words used to describe the brand are natural, American and classic. The documentary goes on to explore the widely known discriminatory practices often celebrated by the brand. The company fired people on the basis of their looks saying that, “exclusion was the root of their success.” Abercrombie even had a “no head scarf policy” limiting the inclusion of cultures who were required to wear turbans or head wraps.

The official show synopsis:

In the late ‘90s and early ‘00s, Abercrombie & Fitch was the first stop for many shoppers on their trip to the mall. Shirtless jocks stood guard at store entrances, selling a potent mix of sex and wholesomeness. Pulsing dance beats and the brand’s fierce scent drew in hordes of young people hoping to buy themselves a seat at the cool kids’ table. Led by outspoken CEO Mike Jeffries, A&F cashed in on an “all-American” image and enshrined its clothes as must-haves for the new millenium. But over time, revelations of exclusionary marketing and discriminatory hiring practices began to engulf the white hot brand in scandal. Featuring interviews with dozens of former employees, executives, and models, WHITE HOT: THE RISE & FALL OF ABERCROMBIE & FITCH unravels the complex history of the iconic brand that influenced an entire generation.

White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch heads to Netflix April 19. Be sure to catch the official trailer below.

Watch: Netflix Upcoming Documentary ‘White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch’ Explores The Pop Culture Phenomenon’s Exclusionary Practices was originally published on globalgrind.com

