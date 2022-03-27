Celebrity News
Because of COVID, it has been several years since Beyonce fans have seen a performance from her.  It was only right that the queen B opened up the 94th Academy Awards to perform her latest single “Be Alive” from the Oscar-nominated film “King Richard”, a film about Venus and Serena Williams and their father Richard Williams.

During her live performances from the tennis courts where The Williams sisters got their start in the sport, Beyonce wore a gown from the Spring Summer 2022 collection by David Koma.  surrounded by a monochromatic orchestra and dancers including her daughter Blue Ivy Carter.  The dress was slightly modified to match the monochromatic theme for Beyonce from the runway presentation but similar dresses on his site retail for upwards of $4,000.

Check out her full performance here:

 

See Beyonce’s Oscar Performances and Details on Her Dress  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

