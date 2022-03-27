Because of COVID, it has been several years since Beyonce fans have seen a performance from her. It was only right that the queen B opened up the 94th Academy Awards to perform her latest single “Be Alive” from the Oscar-nominated film “King Richard”, a film about Venus and Serena Williams and their father Richard Williams.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
During her live performances from the tennis courts where The Williams sisters got their start in the sport, Beyonce wore a gown from the Spring Summer 2022 collection by David Koma. surrounded by a monochromatic orchestra and dancers including her daughter Blue Ivy Carter. The dress was slightly modified to match the monochromatic theme for Beyonce from the runway presentation but similar dresses on his site retail for upwards of $4,000.
Check out her full performance here:
The Latest:
- See Beyonce’s Oscar Performances and Details on Her Dress
- Research Says Straight Leg Jeans In, Skinny Jeans Era Ending?
- Indy’s Connection: Previewing The Oscars With Heartland Film
- Lizzo Dances In The Street In Celebration Of The Premiere Of ‘Watch Out For The Big Grrrls’
- Donald Glover Taps ‘Amazingly Talented’ Malia Obama As A Writer On An Upcoming Series
- WWE Icon Triple H Says Heart Failure Has Ended His Future In Wrestling
- Teen Boy Dies After Falling From 3-Month-Old “Orlando Free-Fall” Ride At ICON Park
- Radio One General Promotional Rules
- DJ Gabby Love Announces Carb Day 2022 Line Up With IMS President Doug Boles
- Want to get reimbursed for pothole damage in Indianapolis? Here’s what you need to know
See Beyonce’s Oscar Performances and Details on Her Dress was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com