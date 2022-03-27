Indy's Connection
Indy’s Connection: Previewing The Oscars With Heartland Film

With the Academy Awards tonight, Heartland Film's Artistic Director Greg Sorvig joined the show to talk about the nominated actors and films as well as Heartland's connection to the awards.

This week, host Emily Metheny talked with Greg Sorvig, Artistic Director for Heartland Film. They talked about the organization and the organization’s connections with the 94th Academy Awards. Greg also shares his predictions for this awards ceremony.

This year, Indy Shorts International Film Festival is happening July 19-24, and the Heartland Internal Film Festival is happening October 6-16. You can find more information online at heartlandfilm.org.

You can listen to Indy’s Connection Sunday mornings at 6 on RadioNOW 100.9 or online at radionowindy.com.

