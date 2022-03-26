Celebrity News
Lizzo Dances In The Street In Celebration Of The Premiere Of ‘Watch Out For The Big Grrrls’

Lizzo is celebrating the release of her new dance competition series, "Watch Out For The Big Grrrls" in true Lizzo fashion: by dancing in the streets!

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-SXSW

Source: SUZANNE CORDEIRO / Getty

Lizzo is celebrating the launch of her new dancing competition series, “Watch Out For The Big Grrrls” in true Lizzo fashion: with a dance party in the middle of the street!

Last night, the “Rumors” singer gathered a few of her friends to shut down Hollywood Blvd. in heels while celebrating her new series. In doing so, she joined the big grrrl dance trend that’s taken over TikTok and Instagram recently, which now, according to Lizzo, has over a billion views! In the dance video, Lizzo and her girls dance to the tune of “watch out for the big girls” while strutting their stuff in honor of the news series. And to add to the celebration, Lizzo shared her own dance video along with the videos of a few talented fans who joined in on the now-viral dance challenge.

“We shut DOWN Hollywood blvd (IN HEELS) last night in celebration of WATCH OUT FOR THE BIG GRRRLS— it’s been crazy watching the world do our dance. The big grrrl dance trend has over A BILLION VIEWS😱!!! Keep dancing y’all! And to my big bois.. I see u 😉😉😉,” she captioned the carousel. Check it out below.

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls is an unscripted series that will follow the singer as she searches for “confident, bad-a** women to join the elite ranks of the Big Grrrls.”  As part of the series, ten castmates will move into the Big Grrrls House, where they’ll work to prove that they’ve got the moves and confidence to join Lizzo on tour. And, according to Lizzo in the trailer, she’s only looking for girls that look like her and “are thick, pretty and know what they’re about!”

Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.

Will you be watching?

Don’t miss… 

 

 

Lizzo Dances In The Street In Celebration Of The Premiere Of ‘Watch Out For The Big Grrrls’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

