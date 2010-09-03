Vids
HomeVids

VIDEO: YUCK! Nasty Girl Juking 101

Leave a comment

Spensers-Sloppy-Joes_lg

http://bossip.com/281933/skanky-sloppy-becky-and-sellout-decide-to-dry-hump-dance-right-in-front-of-kids69691/

What you have just witnessed is a girl who knows “At the end of the day…somebody will go” and a man who thinks “man she know how to pop…so I might as well go!”

DON’T LET THIS HAPPEN TO YOU! Don’t settle for SPAM when its Angus and Oscar Meyer available…This is a classic case of Lames looking for love and the DESPICABLE things they will end up doing to get it!…..YUCK! Be Safe This Weekend and Have Fun!

black men and big white girls , nastiness at its finest , sloppy body juking

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 7 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 7 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 8 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 8 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 9 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 10 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 10 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 10 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 11 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 11 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 12 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close