DJ Gabby Love Announces Carb Day 2022 Line Up With IMS President Doug Boles

Kings of Chaos and legendary Grammy Award winner Rick Springfield will co-headline the Miller Lite Carb Day Concert on Friday, May 27 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, performing some of the biggest hits for generations.

Legendary funk and R&B band Morris Day and the Time will open the concert, followed by Springfield and Kings of Chaos. The show starts at 3:30 p.m.

Check out DJ Gabby Love along with IMS President Doug Boles as they announce the Carb Day 2022 Line Up!

 

