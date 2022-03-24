Celebrity News
Former Chateau Marmont Employees Plan Picket Line During JAY-Z’s Oscar Bash This Weekend

The iconic Los Angeles hotel has been the subject of boycotts after the hotel's 250 employees were let go at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic without any insurance or severance pay. 

Former Chateau Marmont Employees Plan Picket Line During JAY-Z's Oscar Bash

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

JAY-Z’s upcoming Oscars soiree will have to compete with the sound with protest chants.

Per Page Six, guests attending JAY-Z’s big Oscars bash will be met by former employees of the Chateau Marmont on a picket line protesting the establishment. The iconic Los Angeles hotel has been the subject of boycotts after the hotel’s 250 employees were let go at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic without any insurance or severance pay.

That’s not all. There were also allegations of racial discrimination and harassment, claims the hotel denies happened. Regardless, Jigga is not letting that stop him or his wife, Beyoncé. She will be in attendance because she is a confirmed performer at the award’s show from partying the night away and possibly celebrating an Oscar win.

Regardless, Unite Here Local 11 Union is standing by the former employees of the Chateau Marmont and asks “Jay-Z to honor the boycott by choosing another venue for the famed after-party.”

“Celebrities have a responsibility to lead by example. Jay-Z has the opportunity right now to do just that by listening to the stories of Chateau Marmont workers and move his event to a location that treats its workers with dignity and respect,” Kurt Petersen co-president of Local 11, said to Page Six.

The Union will form its picket line beginning at 8p.m. this Sunday, and according to Page Six, it will also feature a giant balloon arch to get people’s attention. Protestors will also have signs made using the likeness of Gabrielle Union, Spike Lee, Issa Rae, Samira Wiley, and Ta-Nehisi Coates. They have all previously supported their protests against Chateau Marmont.

For now, it seems the party is still on, and a rep for JAY-Z did not immediately comment.

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Former Chateau Marmont Employees Plan Picket Line During JAY-Z's Oscar Bash This Weekend  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

