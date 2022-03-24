Brittney Griner In “Good Condition” According To U.S. State Department

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is still stuck in a Russian prison but is doing well despite her unjust imprisonment.

A U.S. Diplomat visited Brittney Griner, who many believe is a political prisoner and subsequently will be used as a pawn in the ongoing tension between Russia and the United States due to Vladimir Putin’s unjust invasion of Ukraine. According to the U.S. State Department, Griner is in “good condition” after being in Russian custody for more than a month.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist and WNBA champion who hoops in Russia because WNBA players sadly make peanuts stateside was detained on February 17 at a Russian airport after allegedly being caught with vape cartridges containing cannabis oil.

Per Raw Story:

“An official from our embassy has been granted consular access to Brittney Griner. We were able to check on her condition,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

“Our official found Brittney Griner to be in good condition, and we will continue to do everything we can to see to it that she is treated fairly throughout this ordeal,” he added.

Griner was immediately placed into a detention center after Russian authorities arrested her. Last week, a court extended her arrest to May 19, and the professional hooper is facing up to 10 years in prison if she is found guilty. As the screams for her release get loud, Washington has kept a low profile regarding her case because they are trying to avoid Russia from making matters worse.

Russian state news agency TASS claims Griner is sharing a cell with two other people and is passing the time by reading Dostoyevsky and an autobiography about the members of the iconic rock band the Rolling Stones.

Count us among the many screaming #FreeBrittney until she comes home.

Photo: Christian Petersen / Getty

