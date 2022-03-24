Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Knuck If You Buck: Sandra Bullock & Channing Tatum Met After Their Daughters Fought [Video]

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
Los Angeles Premiere Of Paramount Pictures' "The Lost City"

Source: Albert L. Ortega / Getty

Knuck if you buck! Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum revealed how they first met before co-starring in the new action-adventure movie The Lost City.

The two sat down on The Late Late Show with James Corden Wednesday (Mar. 23) to share how they were called into a preschool principal’s office because their daughters were fighting each other. The school wanted to find the proper solution for Bullock and Tatum’s daughters.

“We have two very, very strong-willed little girls,” Tatum said during the interview. “Very much buttin’ heads.”

Bullock adds that she received another call from the school after yet another “altercation,” and she debated on whether she would need to contact Tatum or his ex-wife Jenna Dewan to deal with their conflicting children.

The school decided that the best solution would be to challenge the two girls with a friendly competition to see who could be the nicest to one another.

“So they were like bringing each other little Dixie cups of water,” Bullock shared.

Bullock’s daughter Laila and Tatum’s daughter Everly have since graduated from preschool and hopefully their longtime feud is finally over.

The two actors discuss how they have developed their own friendship over the years with a shared “level of stupidity,” Bullock details. The actress and producer goes on to disclose that they may have been separated at birth. Channing talks about his workout regimen since filming Magic Mike 3, saying he can’t have any cheat meals until May.

Catch Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum in The Lost City tomorrow, Mar. 25 in theaters. Watch their interview on The Late Late Show with James Corden below.

Knuck If You Buck: Sandra Bullock & Channing Tatum Met After Their Daughters Fought [Video]  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris

 11 months ago
08.26.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals

Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”

 12 months ago
08.26.21
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”

 12 months ago
08.26.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix

Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage

 1 year ago
08.26.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show

Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018

 3 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos

20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…

 4 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…

 4 years ago
07.19.18
10 items

Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…

 4 years ago
07.03.18

You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…

 4 years ago
06.19.18
27 items

You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…

 4 years ago
06.04.18
Playlist
Close