LeBron Hater Skip Bayless Says His Wife Ernestine Fears For His Life Following Threats From Charles Barkley

Is this legitimate fear or a case of being able to dish it out but not being able to take it? Professional LeBron James hater Skip Bayless makes a living dropping hot takes (most of them ridiculous) about the Lakers superstar and other professional athletes. Recently he was called out by Russell Westbrook’s wife for his constant attacks on the NBA superstar. NBA on TNT analyst Charles Barkley is no fan of Bayless and has made that clear, sometimes wishing he could put hands and feet on Bayless.

Now, Bayless has been quite vocal lately and has called out Barkley for the alleged threats and is now saying his beloved wife, Ernestine, fears for his life because of Barkley’s threats to kill him. On a recent episode of his Podcast, The Skip Bayless Show, the Undisputed host said he can accept the criticism but feels the round mound of rebound is doing too much with the threats.

“My wife Ernestine has believed for 15 years that Charles Barkley is nothing but a sick individual,” Bayless said on his podcast.

“To her, he is just pure evil, that he is depraved, that he is a scumbag, and she fears that one day, Charles will somehow … inspire some other nut to end my life. And this haunts her; this hurts her because she believes that in the end, Charles Barkley would have my blood on his hands,” he continued.

“If that were Charles’ goal from the start, if that was his goal, then I congratulate him. Because he wins on this one, he has hurt my wife deeply,” Bayless added.

Bruh.

According to Awful Announcing, Bayless claims Barkley has threatened him since 2005. Per The Washington Post, Barkley claimed: “he’d like to kill Bayless as a dying wish.” The Basketball Hall-of-Famer also said he would like to put Bayless in a “body cast” if they ever ended up in a room together by chance.

Barkley would have to get in line because he is probably not the only athlete who feels that way.

In typical smug fashion, Bayless thanked Barkley for tuning into his show.

“The more I’ve read about what Charles says about me, the more I realize that he watches Undisputed religiously, and I appreciate that greatly,” Bayless dared to say. “Over the last 15 years, I can make the case that Charles Barkley has been my No. 1 viewer. I just don’t think any other human has watched me as closely as Charles Wade Barkley has. I love him for that.”

We hope Barkley and the rest of the NBA on TNT crew talk about this on Inside The NBA. We just know there will be plenty of jokes on the matter.

