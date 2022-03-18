Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Nicki Minaj And Coi Leray Rock Pink Bobs In Colorful ‘Blick Blick’ Visuals

Nicki Minaj and Coi Leray rock pink wigs in visuals for their collabo 'Blick Blick,' which is currently No.1 on the iTunes chart.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
Nicki Minaj & Coi Leray

Source: @coileray / Instagram

Despite her messy father, Benzino, prematurely announcing Coi Leray and Nicki Minaj’s collaboration, leading to Nicki Minaj pulling the single behind-the-scenes, the highly anticipated tune from the duo was released at midnight. The catchy single rose straight to the iTunes chart — giving Coi her first No. 1 single.

Coi and Nicki have been doing their due-diligence promoting the buzzy tune with colorful visuals. In her most recent post, both ladies rocked pink wigs.

In related news, Nicki addressed the controversy over the single on Twitter and why she ultimately decide to allow the collaboration to hit the airwaves.

After a short hiatus to enjoy motherhood, Nicki is back on the music scene. She recently dropped two hot tracks Do We Have a Problem? and Bussin.

Nicki also sat down with Joe Budden where she addressed being an influential figure in hip-hop and fashion; and even gave Lil’ Kim her flowers.

“The same way I feel  I should have already been on the cover of American Vogue, so should have Lil’ Kim. If we being all the way a thousand. If this is what your magazine represents, influence…” She went on to add, “Because when myself or Lil Kim goes on the internet, every day we see our influence. We will see our influence. So, I’m not gonna say it’s about me only and not give  that woman [Kim] her dues.”

Listen to the single, below:

RELATED STORIES:

Nicki Minaj Shares Adorable Videos Of Her Son On Social Media: ‘I Love You So Much Papa Bear’

Nicki Minaj Praises Lil’ Kim As An Influential Fashion Figure; Opens Up About Getting Booty Shots

Nicki Minaj And Coi Leray Rock Pink Bobs In Colorful ‘Blick Blick’ Visuals  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris

 11 months ago
08.26.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals

Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”

 12 months ago
08.26.21
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”

 12 months ago
08.26.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix

Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage

 12 months ago
08.26.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show

Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018

 3 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos

20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…

 4 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…

 4 years ago
07.19.18
10 items

Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…

 4 years ago
07.03.18

You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…

 4 years ago
06.19.18
27 items

You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…

 4 years ago
06.04.18
Playlist
Close