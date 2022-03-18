Nicki Minaj And Coi Leray Rock Pink Bobs In Colorful ‘Blick Blick’ Visuals

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Despite her messy father, Benzino, prematurely announcing Coi Leray and Nicki Minaj’s collaboration, leading to Nicki Minaj pulling the single behind-the-scenes, the highly anticipated tune from the duo was released at midnight. The catchy single rose straight to the iTunes chart — giving Coi her first No. 1 single.

Coi and Nicki have been doing their due-diligence promoting the buzzy tune with colorful visuals. In her most recent post, both ladies rocked pink wigs.

In related news, Nicki addressed the controversy over the single on Twitter and why she ultimately decide to allow the collaboration to hit the airwaves.

After a short hiatus to enjoy motherhood, Nicki is back on the music scene. She recently dropped two hot tracks Do We Have a Problem? and Bussin.

Nicki also sat down with Joe Budden where she addressed being an influential figure in hip-hop and fashion; and even gave Lil’ Kim her flowers.

“The same way I feel I should have already been on the cover of American Vogue, so should have Lil’ Kim. If we being all the way a thousand. If this is what your magazine represents, influence…” She went on to add, “Because when myself or Lil Kim goes on the internet, every day we see our influence. We will see our influence. So, I’m not gonna say it’s about me only and not give that woman [Kim] her dues.”

