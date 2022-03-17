317 Day: Celebrating Women In Business

March 17th marks “Indy’s own holiday” (an appropriate hat tip to Indianapolis’ popular 317 area code) and highlights the city’s music, arts, food, and spirits scene. RadioNow 100.9 was all over Indy highlighting the local businesses, sports, and cultural scenes that make Indy a great place to live, work and thrive!!
This year for Women’s History Month, we celebrate women-owned businesses in the city including:
Allison Rutledge, Indie Hair Design | 716 Massachusetts Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Lenny Floyd, Salty Siren Tattoo | 480 E Main St, Greenwood, IN 46143
Jess West, Jess West Costumes
Taelor Carmine, Bodhi | 922 Massachusetts Ave Indianapolis, IN 46202
Annie Zoll, Zesco Food Service And Supply | 640 N Capitol Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204