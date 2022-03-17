317 Day: Celebrating Women In Business

March 17th marks “Indy’s own holiday” (an appropriate hat tip to Indianapolis’ popular 317 area code) and highlights the city’s music, arts, food, and spirits scene. RadioNow 100.9 was all over Indy highlighting the local businesses, sports, and cultural scenes that make Indy a great place to live, work and thrive!!

This year for Women’s History Month, we celebrate women-owned businesses in the city including:

Allison Rutledge, Indie Hair Design | 716 Massachusetts Avenue

Indianapolis, IN 46204

Lenny Floyd, Salty Siren Tattoo | 480 E Main St, Greenwood, IN 46143

Jess West, Jess West Costumes

Taelor Carmine, Bodhi | 922 Massachusetts Ave Indianapolis, IN 46202

Annie Zoll, Zesco Food Service And Supply | 640 N Capitol Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204

