Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Nicki Minaj Shares Adorable Videos Of Her Son On Social Media: ‘I Love You So Much Papa Bear’

Nicki Minaj took to Instagram to share a few adorable videos of her son whom she lovingly calls Papa Bear.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
Nicki Minaj at the Diesel Store

Source: Mondadori Portfolio / Getty

Nicki Minaj’s son is growing up right before our eyes! Earlier today, the rapper took to Instagram to share a few adorable videos of her baby boy and it’s safe to say that he’s got the personality of his vibrant mama!

In the sweet IG carousel, the proud mom shared brand new footage of her “Papa Bear” where the toddler sat cozy in his Fendi stroller while rocking a blue onesie and burgundy hat. In one video, Nicki playfully plays “peek-a-boo” with the toddler as he’s seen giggling and smiling while pretending to hide from his famous mama. In another video, Papa Bear is shown playing with the toys on his walker while walking around as Nicki stands close by to her happy baby.

“Every day papa 🧸 makes me call him so he can ignore me & look @ me from the corner of his eye. Just so I can keep saying “I see you” and he can pull the covers or curtains over his face & hide from me. 🙈🤫👀 at first I used to rlly think he was just zoning out & not hearing me & I got a lil worried. But no it’s just him thinking he a lil comedian or smthn. Lol this boy. Mama loves you so much Papa 😘,” Nicki captioned the sweet post. Check it out below. 

But this isn’t the first time Nicki has shown off her adorable baby boy as she previously shared a few adorable videos of her and Papa Bear rocking matching afro puffs. In the video, Nicki is heard making cutesy baby talk to Papa Bear, saying, “‘Mama I know I’m a cute boy! You a cute boy?’”

Check it out below.

Cute is an understatement!

DON’T MISS…

Nicki Minaj Breaks The Internet Wearing $50 Pink Crocs

Nicki Minaj Swagged Her Son Out In A $500 Fendi Onsie

Nicki Minaj Wishes Her Son A 3 Months With This Sweet Maternity Photo

 

Nicki Minaj Shares Adorable Videos Of Her Son On Social Media: ‘I Love You So Much Papa Bear’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris

 11 months ago
08.26.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals

Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”

 11 months ago
08.26.21
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”

 11 months ago
08.26.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix

Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage

 12 months ago
08.26.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show

Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018

 3 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos

20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…

 4 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…

 4 years ago
07.19.18
10 items

Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…

 4 years ago
07.03.18

You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…

 4 years ago
06.19.18
27 items

You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…

 4 years ago
06.04.18
Playlist
Close