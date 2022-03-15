Celebrity News
4 Times Chlöe Bailey’s Body Made Us Say, ‘Lawd, Have Mercy’

Chlöe Bailey's body set the Internet ablaze, leaving her fans saying 'Lawd, Have Mercy' under her latest bodacious Instagram photo.

Celebrity Sightings : Day Seven - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear F/W 2022-2023

Source: Christian Vierig / Getty

Lawd, have mercy! Chlöe Bailey had all of her curvaceous body front and center during a recent photoshoot and the Have Mercy hitmaker looked scorching hot. Rocking a Black leather trench coat, assless chaps, and sexy knee-high boots, the 23-year-old gave a smoldering look into the camera as she showed off her bodacious body. Bailey topped off the futuristic look with blonde high faux loc pigtails. In her caption, the star gave a nod to TLC, posting a lyric from their famous 1994 hit, Waterfalls.

“Don’t go chasing waterfalls…” she wrote. Take a closer look at the ensemble below:

Now, this is certainly not the first time Bailey’s body set the Internet ablaze. Her impeccable derriere is often the topic of body positivity conversations. Back in January, the Atlanta native popped up on the gram sporting a V-cut bodysuit that accentuated her posterior. Donning a few twisted locks and smokey eyeshadow, the star who is one half of sister-singing duo Chloe X Halle, sent social media users into a heart-eyed tailspin with the sexy photo.

Earlier this year, Bailey wore a sultry backless satin red dress for Valentine’s Day, and of course, she gave fans a peek at her supple rear-end.

…And an honorable mention goes to this killer leopard print jumpsuit that the singer rocked earlier this year. We wonder what her rumored boo Gunna had to say about this one?

Although she’s been pummeled with backlash in the past for being bold and unapologetic about her body and sexuality, Chlöe doesn’t appear to be concerned with the negative chatter online. On Mar. 15, the singer took to Twitter with a little word of advice for her fans.

“Everybody will have an opinion of you. just ignore it and keep doing you,” she tweeted.

We spoke to Chloe in 2021 and she opened up about becoming unapologetic about her sexuality.

I feel like the positive that has come out of quarantine, is that I’m learning to love myself and all of my flaws. How I come, Owning my body and who I am as a young woman Even my smart business mind — so like all the different things women can be – that’s what I’m investing myself into,” she added. You, better go Chlöe!

Earlier this month, the star dropped a snippet of her forthcoming track “Treat Me.” Listen to the new tune below.

4 Times Chlöe Bailey’s Body Made Us Say, ‘Lawd, Have Mercy’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Playlist
Close