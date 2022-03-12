Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Pro Wrestler Big E Breaks Neck During ‘WWE Smackdown’ Event

Born Ettore Ewen, the Florida native took to video and told his legion of fans that he'll recover.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500

Source: James Gilbert / Getty

Fans of WWE Smackdown witnessed an accident of one of its stars suffered an accident during a move that led to a significant injury. During a sequence of moves, wrestler Big E suffered a broken neck but shared a video with his legion of fans that he’s well on the way to recovery.

ESPN reports that Big E, real name Ettore Ewen, was engaged in a double suplex move with fellow wrestler Ridge Holland at  Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Ala. on Friday night (March 11) and landed on his neck.   According to the report, it was evident that something occurred, prompting emergency responders in the arena to take Big E to a nearby hospital.

In a video posted to social media, Big E is seen wearing a neck brace but clearly was in better spirits. In the clip, the Tampa, Fla. native shares that he’s restored feeling in his limbs and urged fans not to, quote, “Don’t worry. Go to sleep. Don’t worry about old me.”

Big E was a former WWE Intercontinental champion and held the WWE tag-team belt as part of The New Day collective with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. Before pro wrestling, Big E played football at the University of Iowa.

Get well, Big E!

Photo: Getty

Pro Wrestler Big E Breaks Neck During ‘WWE Smackdown’ Event  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris

 11 months ago
08.26.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals

Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”

 11 months ago
08.26.21
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”

 12 months ago
08.26.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix

Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage

 12 months ago
08.26.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show

Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018

 3 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos

20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…

 4 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…

 4 years ago
07.19.18
10 items

Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…

 4 years ago
07.03.18

You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…

 4 years ago
06.19.18
27 items

You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…

 4 years ago
06.04.18
Playlist
Close