Indy’s Connection: Visiting the Indiana Historical Society

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

This week, host Emily Metheny spoke with Jody Blankenship, President and CEO of the Indiana Historical Society. They talked about a variety of experiences at the IHS from eating at the Stardust Terrace Café by Jonathan Byrd’s to researching in the archives to visiting the numerous exhibits like the You Are There 1915: Madam C.J. Walker, Empowering Women and Eva Kor from Auschwitz to Indiana.

You can find more information or plan your trip by visiting indianahistory.org.

You can listen to Indy’s Connection Sunday mornings at 6am on RadioNOW 100.9 or anytime at radionowindy.com.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: