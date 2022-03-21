Enter The WWE 2K22 Sweepstakes

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

The wait is over…WWE 2K22 is out now! Throw down with the biggest and most realistic WWE Superstars and Legends! The Rock, Sasha Banks, Goldberg, Brock Lesnar and more! WWE 2K22 lets you relive pivotal moments in Rey Mysterio’s iconic career in 2K Showcase and 619 your way to superstardom! The game has a new MyGM mode too! Take the reins of Raw, SmackDown, NXT or NXT UK and draft your ultimate roster!

WWE 2K22 is out now on Xbox One, Xbox X and S, Playstation 4 and Playstation 5. Rated T for Teen.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE A PARTICIPANT’S CHANCES OF WINNING.

Radio Now WWE 2K22 Giveaway OFFICIAL RULES

