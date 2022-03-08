Celebrity News
Chloe Bailey Shows Off Her Killer Legs In Maison Valentino Platform Heels

Chloe Bailey took to Instagram to show off her killer legs while rocking stunning Valentino platform heels.

2021 MTV Video Music Awards - Show

Chloe Bailey took to the ‘Gram this week to give us a gorgeous mirror selfie that’s giving us crazy style envy!

Taking to the social media platform, the 23-year-old posed in front of the mirror where she donned an all Maison Valentino ensemble including a brown, black, and white floral printed silk dress that showed off her killer legs. She paired the look with brown platform heels from the fashion powerhouse and gave us her best smize as she squatted down in the mirror to show off her killer outfit.

“the higher the heel, the closer to God 💕,” the soulful songstress captioned the photo set. Check it out below. 

“Omgg omgg I’m obsessed,” one of Chloe’s 4.7 million IG followers eft underneath the stunning photoset while another commented, “Point blank period,” and a third fan wrote, “Love this pic,” followed by an abundance of heart-eye emojis to further emphasize the point.

But this wasn’t the only Valentino look that we loved on the “Have Mercy” singer. Over the weekend, Chloe was spotted attending the exclusive Maison Valentino fashion show in Paris donning a gorgeous look from the luxury fashion brand. For this ‘fit, she rocked a quarter-length sleeved black dress with a thigh-high slit that once again showed off her killer legs. She accessorized the fashionable ensemble with gold platform heels, dark black shades, and a glossy lip. This time, she wore her hair in a low ponytail with slicked-down edges that were swooped to perfection.

Check out the look below.

What’s your favorite Chloe look this week?

Chloe Bailey Understood The Assignment… Again!

Chloe Bailey Shows Off Her Killer Legs In Maison Valentino Platform Heels  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

