Sorry guys, Jack and Diane are still too young for Cal U but…

GROWN-ISH BTS

Source: Christopher Willard / Freeform

Looks like Junior will be attending! We’re nearing the end of the final season of “black-ish” and the current “grown-ish” class is about to graduate Cal U, but it looks like the fun will continue for “grown-ish” because the Emmy®-nominated show has been picked up for a fifth season with “black-ish” star Marcus Scribner heading over to join his TV sister Yara Shahidi on the Freeform spinoff, reprising his role as Andre Johnson Jr. as he embarks on his own journey to being “grown.”

Award-winning playwright and producer Zakiyyah Alexander (“Russian Doll,” “La Brea”) and “black-ish” executive producer and showrunner Courtney Lilly will come on board as co-showrunners.

Additional casting news to come at a later date.

Are y’all excited about this news? Will you be pulling up to see Junior have his shot at being a guy about campus? Who has been your favorite character in the “ish” universe? Have y’all been watching “grown-ish” this season? We’ve been tuned in and enjoying. What are you hoping will happen before the finale? Are you Team Aaron, Team Luka or Team Zoe Needs A New Man?

“grown-ish,” which is currently in its fourth season and airs on Thursdays at 10 p.m. on Freeform and streaming the next day on Hulu, follows Zoey and her classmates on the road to graduation.

The final season of “black-ish” returns with new episodes on Tuesday, March 22, on ABC, and all seasons are available to stream on Hulu.

Guess Who’s Going To Cal U? ‘Grown-ish’ Gets Renewed For 5th Season And THIS Familiar Face Is Officially Enrolled  was originally published on globalgrind.com

