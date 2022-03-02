Indy’s Connection: Celebrating 60 Years and Becoming a Partner in Hope W/ St. Jude

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

This week, host Emily Metheny spoke with Stephanie Dillon, Regional Development Director for ALSAC of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, about the upcoming radiothon at RadioONE. The event this year is on March 3 on RadioNOW’s sister stations AM 1310 The Light and La Grande 105.1. Stephanie also talked about the 60th anniversary of the hospital, and how to sign up to become a Partner in Hope.

Please join us by becoming a Partner in Hope with a monthly donation to St. Jude. Visit stjude.org/radio/wtlc to sign up today!

You can listen to Indy’s Connection Sunday mornings at 6am on RadioNOW 100.9 and online at radionowindy.com.

