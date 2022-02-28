Celebrity News
Target to pay workers a starting wage of up to $24 an hour

The bullseye logo is seen on the outside of a Target store...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

 

According to NBC4i, workers at Target stores and distribution centers in places like New York, where competition for finding and hiring staff is the fiercest, could see starting wages as high as $24 an hour this year.

The Minneapolis-based discount retailer said Monday that it will adopt minimum wages that range from $15 to $24 an hour, with the highest pay going to hires in the most competitive markets. It currently pays a universal starting wage of $15 an hour.

The new starting wage range is part of a company plan to spend an additional $300 million on its labor force this year that will also include broader, faster access to health care coverage for its hourly workers

 

was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

