Sports
HomeSports

Former Green Bay Packer Greg Jennings Says Aaron Rodgers Is A Very “Selfish Guy”

"Aaron Rodgers has been a very selfish guy.”

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
Greg Jennings Calls Former Teammate Aaron Rodgers A "Very Selfish Guy"

Source: Hannah Foslien / Getty

One of Aaron Rodgers’ former teammates didn’t mince words when talking about his character.

Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings kept it all the way real about his former teammate, quarterback Aaron Rodgers during an appearance on Fox Sports’ First Things First on Friday (Feb.25). Following ESPN’s Dianna Russini bombshell reporting that back-to-back league MVP wants to become the highest-paid quarterback in the league and looking to make $50 million a year, Jennings shared his thoughts on Rodgers’ character.

“Aaron Rodgers has been a very selfish guy,” Jennings said while speaking about Rodgers trying to secure a major payday. “I get it, he’s at the end of his career, and so it’s like, ‘Okay, I’m going to take whatever I can take.’ But you can’t do that and want to win. How are you going to try to win? I get it, guys got to look out for themselves. But in looking out for yourself, you cut out the legs of others. And understanding at this position, at the quarterback position, you cut out more than just a pair of legs. You cut out a few pairs of legs. For me, this is contradicted to what he’s saying he wants to do.”

Before Jennings ripped the now polarizing quarterback, he spoke about an interaction with Rodgers during his earlier years with the Packers. When it was time for Jennings to sign his rookie extension, Rodgers allegedly told him, “Don’t be that guy,” as the rest of the team were upset with their current contracts and trying to renegotiate their deals.

As for the reports of the 39-year-old quarterback trying to secure a $50 million per year deal, Rodgers buddy Pat McAfee called them “categorically false” on the Pat McAfee Show while sharing a text conversation between himself and Rodgers.

Regardless, Jennings’ assessment isn’t that far off based on Rodgers’ most recent behavior after he lied about being vaccinated against COVID-19.

Photo: Hannah Foslien / Getty

Former Green Bay Packer Greg Jennings Says Aaron Rodgers Is A Very “Selfish Guy”  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris

 11 months ago
08.26.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals

Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”

 11 months ago
08.26.21
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”

 11 months ago
08.26.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix

Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage

 11 months ago
08.26.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show

Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018

 3 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos

20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…

 4 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…

 4 years ago
07.19.18
10 items

Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…

 4 years ago
07.03.18

You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…

 4 years ago
06.19.18
27 items

You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…

 4 years ago
06.04.18
Playlist
Close