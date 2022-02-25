Celebrity News
Baes & Baddies: Meet Ye’s Rumored Boo Piece Chaney Jones

Some online believe Jones resembles a certain someone. You be the judge.

Chaney Jones

Source: Chaney Jones / @chaneyjonesssss

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is in the middle of a very public split with his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, and his attempts to win her back are seemingly coming up short. Much as he’s done in the recent past, the Chicago superstar looks to be moving on to another rising starlet in Chaney Jones after the pair were spotted by paparazzi this week.

TMZ was among the first to notice Chaney Jones at Ye’s Donda 2 listening party in Miami, Fla., and PEOPLE posted a story of the pair walking about in Bal Harbour Village. Most of the outlets have all stated the obvious regarding Jones’ looks and they’re trying to figure out the connection. What is alarming is that Jones is reportedly just 24 years of age and a college student at Delaware’s Wilmington University. If true, that makes Ye at 44 a full two decades her senior.

Jones is also a rising Instagram star and social media influencer with over 167,000 followers and counting. That number count will surely rise as the news of her rumored union with Ye begin to take hold among observers.

For now, we’ve collected a handful of images for our latest installment of the Baes & Baddies. Enjoy.

Photo: Instagram

Baes & Baddies: Meet Ye’s Rumored Boo Piece Chaney Jones  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

