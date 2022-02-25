Celebrity News
Drake Offers To Buy Toronto Jamaican Patty Restaurant Due To Close

Bad mon tings.

It is no secret Drake has an affinity for Jamaican culture. This week he proves it again by offering to buy a Toronto patty spot is about to close their doors.

As per Hype Beast the self proclaimed 6 God is stepping up not only for his city but for mom and pop businesses. On Thursday, February 24 Randy’s Take Out Limited posted to their social media accounts announcing that they would be closing their doors effectively Saturday, February 26. “Due to a variety of issues, including years of endless Metrolinx construction, 2 years of COVID, labour shortages, and aging owners, we have decided to close our doors and re-evaluate our next steps going forward” the post read. “Our family business is proud to have been a staple here, in the heart of Little Jamaica along Eglinton Ave. West, for over 40 years. Thank you for all the incredible love and support. We are very thankful to be a part of this amazing community. Thank you for all the great years. Y’all amazing and we’ll chat soon, promise.”

Naturally the announcement took their patrons and the town by surprise. eTalk cohost Tyrone Edwards posted the news to his personal account saying “this can’t be right – nahhh”. Drizzy saw Edward’s frustration and commented “I’ll buy Randy’s right now”.

According to Hype Beast Tyrone is connecting Drake to the owner group to save the restaurant. Let’s hope Champagne Papi can save the day.

 

Drake Offers To Buy Toronto Jamaican Patty Restaurant Due To Close  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

