This week, host Emily Metheny spoke with Dr. Christopher Doehring, Vice President of Medical Affairs for Franciscan Health Central Indiana. They talked about what makes COVID-19 Omicron and Delta variants different, how they came into existence, how effective vaccines are for variants, and more.

