Wiz Khalifa & Juicy J ft. Big 30 “Weak,” Tinashe “Naturally” & More | Daily Visuals

Wiz Khalifa and Juicy J hit up a gym but not to workout and Tinashe gets her hands bloody. Today's Daily Visuals.

Wiz Khalifa

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

A few days ago Wiz Khalifa and Juicy J dropped their first collaborative project in Stoner’s Night and y’all know that with a new project comes new visuals and that’s exactly what y’all getting from the two today.

Releasing new visuals to their Big 30 assisted “Weak,” Wiz Khalifa and Juicy J enlists the talents of a group of thick young women in workout attire to bounce to the beat while the three rappers takeover the gym locker room to drop some heavy bars. We need a membership to this gym.

On the R&B side, Tinashe throws on some sexy attire as she leads some lambs to slaughter on the farm for her, um, interesting clip to “Naturally.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Peezy, Drakeo The Ruler (RIP), and more.

WIZ KHALIFA & JUICY J FT. BIG 30 – “WEAK”

TINASHE – “NATURALLY”

PEEZY – “SLEEP WHEN I DIE”

DRAKEO THE RULER – “WHOLE LOTTA ICE”

THEHXLIDAY – “DOSES”

DRAG-ON – “PART 41 FREESTYLE”

ROZAY BLIXKY & 22GZ – “K.A.T.O”

Wiz Khalifa & Juicy J ft. Big 30 “Weak,” Tinashe “Naturally” & More | Daily Visuals  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Playlist
Close