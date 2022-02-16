Indy
HomeIndy

Indiana Cracking Down On Reckless Driving After Hit-And-Run Crash That Injured IPS Student

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — As a 12-year-old IPS student recovers after being hit by a motorist on her way to school, Indiana law enforcement agencies are cracking down on reckless driving and bad habits behind the wheel.

Although the student is expected to be back in class soon, the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute says reckless driving and deadly traffic incidents are on the rise.

“Last year we saw more fatalities from a traffic safety perspective than we’ve had in decades,” said Devon McDonald, executive director of The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute. “We’re seeing a pretty large increase in reckless driving behaviors, or dangerous driving.”

It’s a harsh reality for the Hoosier state and one too many instances that wreak havoc on the community.

“We have seen where people are just disobeying traffic laws. Running the lights, they are still texting and, on their phone while they are operating, not paying attention to the road,” said IMPD Sgt. Vincent Stewart.

Read more from WRTV here

Indiana Cracking Down On Reckless Driving After Hit-And-Run Crash That Injured IPS Student  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris

 10 months ago
05.08.97
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals

Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”

 10 months ago
01.01.70
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”

 11 months ago
01.01.70
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix

Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage

 11 months ago
01.01.70
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show

Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018

 3 years ago
12.12.89
20 photos

20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…

 4 years ago
06.07.74
11 photos

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…

 4 years ago
06.10.74
10 items

Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…

 4 years ago
11.16.72

You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…

 4 years ago
01.01.70
27 items

You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…

 4 years ago
01.01.70
Playlist
Close