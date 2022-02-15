Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

On Sight: Kid Cudi Jumps At Reporter Who Asks Him About Kanye West [Video]

Super Bowl brazy.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
Cleveland Cavaliers v Miami Heat

Source: Michael Reaves / Getty

It seems that the Kid Cudi and Kanye West back and forth is a real beef. Cudder lunged at a reporter who asked him about Yeezy last week.

As per XXL Magazine, the Cleveland, Ohio native was in attendance at the recent Super Bowl game. While exiting SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., he was approached by a nervous cameraman.

At first, the “Erase Me” rapper ignored the unidentified paparazzi but the follow-up question of “any words for Kanye man?” was asked, Kudi showed him his Mr. Rager side.

“He was escorted by a body guard coming out. I asked him about Kanye and he just snapped it happened so fast,” the paparazzi said. “Some guy that was with him came from behind me, I thought they were going to jump me. I backed off and blended in with the crowd. Felt like they wanted a problem and I just took off fast.”

Last week the Kids See Ghosts duo got into a spat online and things got petty quickly. Ye confirmed that Cudi would not be on his forthcoming sequel to Donda because he is friendly with his arch-nemesis, Pete Davidson.

“Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he’s friends with you know who. We all speak in Billie language now,” Ye wrote. Cudi quickly responded, “Too bad I don’t wanna be on ur album u f***in dinosaur hahahaha. Everyone knows I’ve been the best thing about ur albums since I met u. Ima pray [for you] brother.”

You can see the footage of Kid Cudi getting aggressive with the pap below.

Photo: Getty

On Sight: Kid Cudi Jumps At Reporter Who Asks Him About Kanye West [Video]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris

 10 months ago
05.08.97
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals

Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”

 10 months ago
01.01.70
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”

 11 months ago
01.01.70
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix

Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage

 11 months ago
01.01.70
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show

Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018

 3 years ago
12.12.89
20 photos

20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…

 4 years ago
06.07.74
11 photos

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…

 4 years ago
06.10.74
10 items

Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…

 4 years ago
11.16.72

You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…

 4 years ago
01.01.70
27 items

You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…

 4 years ago
01.01.70
Playlist
Close