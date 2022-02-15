On Sight: Kid Cudi Jumps At Reporter Who Asks Him About Kanye West [Video]

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

It seems that the Kid Cudi and Kanye West back and forth is a real beef. Cudder lunged at a reporter who asked him about Yeezy last week.

As per XXL Magazine, the Cleveland, Ohio native was in attendance at the recent Super Bowl game. While exiting SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., he was approached by a nervous cameraman.

At first, the “Erase Me” rapper ignored the unidentified paparazzi but the follow-up question of “any words for Kanye man?” was asked, Kudi showed him his Mr. Rager side.

“He was escorted by a body guard coming out. I asked him about Kanye and he just snapped it happened so fast,” the paparazzi said. “Some guy that was with him came from behind me, I thought they were going to jump me. I backed off and blended in with the crowd. Felt like they wanted a problem and I just took off fast.”

Last week the Kids See Ghosts duo got into a spat online and things got petty quickly. Ye confirmed that Cudi would not be on his forthcoming sequel to Donda because he is friendly with his arch-nemesis, Pete Davidson.

“Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he’s friends with you know who. We all speak in Billie language now,” Ye wrote. Cudi quickly responded, “Too bad I don’t wanna be on ur album u f***in dinosaur hahahaha. Everyone knows I’ve been the best thing about ur albums since I met u. Ima pray [for you] brother.”

You can see the footage of Kid Cudi getting aggressive with the pap below.

