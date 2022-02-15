Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Kanye West Attempts Accountability After Vicious Kim Kardashian Jabs

Hopefully this means the antics will slow down.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
Celebrity Sightings In Paris - January 26th, 2022

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are in the midst of a very public split to their marriage with the Chicago superstar displaying behavior that borders on abusive according to some. Taking a step back, the artist also known as Ye made an attempt at accountability via his Instagram account in a bid to stem the tide.

A day after sending roses to his estranged wife via a pickup truck delivery, the 44-year-old producer and entrepreneur took to his freshly-scrubbed Instagram account to express his latest thoughts regarding Kardashian and their current ordeal. The image in the post featured Ye standing atop the massive dome-like structure from the Free Larry Hoover benefit concert alongside his former rival Drake.

From Instagram:

I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them. I’m working on my communication. I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me. I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener.

In the following post, Ye shared that a cousin of his sent some encouraging words from Fredia Bailey, a former executive who worked at adiadas.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CaAsDwDv103/

This current turn of events might signal that Ye is ready to tone down his verbal attacks of Kardashian’s rumored lover in Pete Davidson, which reportedly had Kardashian worried about the comedian’s safety. Time will tell if Ye will stay this current course of peace.

Photo: Getty

Kanye West Attempts Accountability After Vicious Kim Kardashian Jabs  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris

 10 months ago
05.08.97
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals

Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”

 10 months ago
01.01.70
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”

 11 months ago
01.01.70
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix

Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage

 11 months ago
01.01.70
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show

Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018

 3 years ago
12.12.89
20 photos

20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…

 4 years ago
06.07.74
11 photos

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…

 4 years ago
06.10.74
10 items

Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…

 4 years ago
11.16.72

You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…

 4 years ago
01.01.70
27 items

You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…

 4 years ago
01.01.70
Playlist
Close