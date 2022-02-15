Gunna & Chloe “You & Me,” Coi Leray “Anxiety” & More | Daily Visuals

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Though Gunna and Chloe have long denied being in a relationship, it seems like they’re either ready to confirm their long rumored romance or simply troll their followers in their latest song together, “You & Me.”

In the visuals to the aforementioned cut, Gunna and Chloe seemingly heat up rumors of the two being an item as they seduce one another in various ways including playing each other hella close on a luxurious bed. Just say y’all dating!

Keeping the R&B vibe going, Saweetie recruits H.E.R. for her latest clip to “Closer” where the two take to the friendly skies as pilots before showing just how fabulously their living from the hotel room to the clubs.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Coi Leray, Duke Deuce featuring Rico Nasty, and more.

GUNNA & CHLOE – “YOU & ME”

SAWEETIE FT. H.E.R. – “CLOSER”

COI LERAY – “ANXIETY”

TUPAC SHAQUILLE O’NEAL FT. BOOSIE BADAZZ – “LOADED”

DUKE DEUCE FT. RICO NASTY – “FALLING OFF”

FRENCHIE BSM – “LETZ RIDE”

BIG MOOCHIE GRAPE – “IN DOLPH WE TRUST”

FLIPP DINERO – “NO OPTION”

KASH PROMISE MOVE – “BOTH BROKEN”

