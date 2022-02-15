Celebrity News
Lupe Fiasco Calls Kid Cudi A “B*tch” After A Fan Refers To Him As A Goat

Who knew Lupe Fiasco still felt a ways...

 Over the weekend, Kanye West once again took to Instagram to rain hell and fire on once again on both Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian. But this time, he roped Kid Cudi into the fray due to his friendship with the SNL comedian.

With fans taking to social media to weigh in on the matter, one particular tweet stood out as it prompted a response from none other than noted Cudder rival, Lupe Fiasco, who chimed in with a bit of shade of his own. After a fan posted a comment saying “Nah Cudi a goat fym, Ye just being petty asf,” the “Battle Scars” rapper threw in his two cents with a backhanded compliment saying “Oh he a goat. But he a b*tch.”

Well, at least he conceded his goat status?

The animosity between the two has been going on for years and was actually initiated by Cudi. Back in 2014, Fiasco was offering fans a chance to get a personalized freestyle from him at the tune of $500 (not bad considering he’s a well-known rapper in the game), but for whatever reason Kid Cudi basically insinuated that Lupe was swindling his fans. After going back-and-forth on Twitter for the world to see, LU wanted to speak to Cudi personally but apparently that never happened as the Chicago rapper still considers the Kid a “b*tch.”

Whether or not the Man On The Moon artist responds to Lupe’s assessment of his “b*tch” status remains to be seen but from the looks of things, Fiasco still wants all the smoke with the “Day ‘n’ Night” rapper.

Check out the response below and let us know your thoughts on the situation in the comments section.

