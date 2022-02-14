Paint Those Toes Serina!

Oh no! Serina’s toes need help! ASAP! Lmaooooo! Tino doesn’t understand why his business partner is always late, and Matt thinks he broke his hand. Nicasio also says stuff too. LOL! Enjoy!

#TinoCochinoRadio Instagram: @TinoCochinoRadio

RELATED ARTICLES:

Jacoby Shaddix Of Papa Roach Sings, Answers Fan Questions, And More!

A.B. Quintanilla Talks New Single, New Selena Remix Album, And Shares Never Before Heard Stories!

Theo Rossi Talks Therapy, True Story, Viewer Expectations And More!

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: