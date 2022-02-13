Celebrity News
Rihanna Serves Lewks In An All-Red Custom Alaia Look For Savage X Fenty Store Opening In L.A.

Rihanna stepped out on the scene again last night and served lewks in a custom all-red Maison Alaia look.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 08, 2021

Source: James Devaney / Getty

Rihanna has her foot on our necks this weekend and it doesn’t look like she has plans on slowing down anytime soon!

Last night, the Fenty Beauty entrepreneur stepped out with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky for a Savage X Fenty store opening event in Los Angeles where she served LEWKS and turned heads all night long. For the event, the 33-year-old billionaire donned a custom look designed by Maison Alaia and styled by Jahleel Weaver. The look was an all-red leather wrap coat which the beauty paired with custom red sandals by Amina Muaddi. She wore the coat’s hood slightly over her head to reveal that she was wearing her hair in a low ponytail parted over to one side. She kept her jewelry to a minimum, only wearing small hoop earrings while letting the look speak for itself.

A$AP Rocky matched Rih Rih’s fly in a grey Celine suit with sparkling pinstripes and red Prada sneakers. The couple looked stunning as they attended the event together, walking hand in hand and showing off their love on full display.

Check out the look below.

But this wasn’t the only time the fashion queen shut down the Internet with her pregnancy looks. Earlier this weekend, she stole the show again in a custom sheer green and purple ensemble from The Attico. She paired the look with a bright, bold red lip and wore her hair long, straight, and parted over to one side with some behind her ear and the other falling to frame her gorgeous face. Check out the look below.

Rihanna Celebrates Her Beauty Brands Fenty Beauty And Fenty Skin

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

Inside that event, the billionaire beauty chatted with PEOPLE about her pregnancy, explaining that it’s fun but challenging to be fashionable while pregnant. “I like it. I’m enjoying it,” she said.  She continued, “I’m enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy,” the singer added. “If I feel a little chubby, it’s like, whatever! It’s a baby!”

We’re certainly loving these pregnancy looks on the Bajan beauty!

Don’t miss… 

Fenty Beauty Made Rihanna A Billionaire

Rihanna Channels the 00’s With A Trucker Hat And Butterfly Crop Top

Rihanna Serves Lewks In An All-Red Custom Alaia Look For Savage X Fenty Store Opening In L.A.  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

