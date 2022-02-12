Celebrity News
Jordyn Woods Is Pretty In Pink In Nadine Merabi Set

Jordyn Woods recently took to Instagram to serve looks on a platter in a pink Nadine Merabi set.

Jordyn Woods Naughty And Nice

Source: Jordyn Woods Instagram / Jordyn Woods, Instagram

Jordyn Woods recently took to Instagram to share a few poses in a matching silk pink set that was everything!

Taking to the social media platform, the influencer posed in a pink two-piece Nadine Merabi silk set retailing for $200 that featured feathers at the trim, both on the ensemble’s wrists and ankles. She paired the look with a blinged-out $5,959 Judith Leiber handbag that resembled a fast-food version of french fries, and wore white thong sandals on her feet. For her hair, she opted for a short, blunt bob that he wore parted down the middle and rocked minimal jewelry, only wearing stud earrings and a simple necklace. She kept her glam to a minimum, letting her natural beauty shine through her beat face.

“if we’re not heading to the top, where we going !? 🌈💕,” she captioned the photo carousel set that featured eight of her best looks as she showed off the ensemble from every angle. Check it out below. 

“u too fire 4 your own goooood,” one of Jordy’s 12.3 million IG followers commented underneath the gorgeous photo set while another said, “Ok well then hottie… bright and shining ❤🔥.” While others simply left their stamps of approval using a plethora of fire, heart, and heart-eye emojis. 

Jordyn has made quite the name for herself in fashion as she’s known for serving lewks on a platter and often giving us body goals in the process taking to Instagram frequently to share her fashionable outfits with her millions of followers. While we can’t choose just one look that we love the most, this one is certainly in the running for one of our faves!

Beauties, would you splurge on Jordyn’s stunning look?

Jordyn Woods Is Pretty In Pink In Nadine Merabi Set  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

