Purdue University PD launches Internal Investigation Into Arrest Caught On Video

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

WEST LAFAYETTE — The Purdue University Police Department has launched an internal investigation into the arrest of a man Friday night following a third-party report stating it appeared a woman was being held against her will.

In a statement Wednesday evening, John Cox, chief of the university police department, said an officer responded to an “urgent call” from a third party who followed the campus’s “see something, say something” guidance. Cox said the caller said it appeared the woman was being held against her will near Horticulture Drive.

A video showing part of the Black man’s encounter with a white police officer was posted on Instagram and has thousands of views. WRTV is still attempting to get permission to share the video.

The video starts off with the officer, who hasn’t been identified, telling the person recording the video to get back. The man, whose identity hasn’t been confirmed, is on his back near what appears to be a pile of snow.

The officer appears to be using his arm near the man’s head and neck. The man, at one point, says “you’re choking me” several times before the man moves his head and the officer moves his arm. At one point, the officer appears to use his radio and said he “needs more people here now please.”

The video ends when it appears more officers approach the scene.

Video from the officers’ body cameras hasn’t been released at this time. In the statement, Cox said once the internal review is complete, the video and all findings and evidence will be released.

“Any time a PUPD officer uses force in connection with an arrest, the department conducts an internal review,” Cox said in the statement. “PUPD commenced that review, led by Deputy Chief Lesley Wiete immediately upon receiving the officer’s report on Friday night. That investigation will, under PUPD General Orders, include input from all witnesses to the arrest and take into account all available evidence, including video from officers’ body-worn cameras and statements from the students involved.”

Read more from WRTV here

Purdue University PD launches Internal Investigation Into Arrest Caught On Video was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: