RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

As expected, Rihanna is already serving us the flyest maternity looks and we’re here for it! Just days after announcing her pregnancy and debuting her growing baby bump on social media, the Fenty Beauty founder was seen out and about in the Los Angeles streets in an all-black ensemble with her bump on full display!

RiRi’s first public appearance since the baby news certainly broke the internet as the 33-year-old mother-to-be wore a black shirt with lace detailing down the middle. She paired the look with black stirrup pants and black pumps and accessorized the look with black shades, red lipstick, and black pumps.

Her neck was draped in a 14K yellow gold Sophia Graduated Round + Marquise Diamond Smooth Bar Body Chain that reportedly retails for $33,750, as well as a 14K Yellow Gold Large Mine Cut Diamond Riviera Necklace that reportedly retails for $48,750.

Check out the Bajan beauty’s full ensemble, here.

This baby bump fashion moment is definitely one that RiRi fans have been waiting for, ever since the rumors began swirling that the singer was pregnant. Fashionistas have loved Rihanna’s red carpet and street style for years, so it was only a matter of time before she began serving us maternity looks on a platter!

RiRi’s expensive necklace set was designed by jewelry retailer Jacquie Aiche and is available on https://jacquieaiche.com. Would you splurge?

Don’t miss…

Get The Deets On Rihanna’s Yellow Gold Body Jewelry By Jacquie Aiche was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: