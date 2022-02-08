Indiana Pacers
White Flag: Pacers Trade Domantas Sabonis & More To Sacramento Kings

Indiana Pacers v Minnesota Timberwolves

The Indiana Pacers fire sale continues. The Pacers are sending forward/center Domantas Sabonis and guards Jeremy Lamb, and Justin Holiday to the Sacramento Kings in for guards Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and forward/center Tristan Thompson. This trade comes days after trading guard Caris LeVert and a 2022 second-round pick (via Miami) to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Ricky Rubio, a lottery-protected 2022 first-round pick and two second-round picks.

Sabonis, once looked at as one of the building blocks of the Pacers is averaging 18.9 points, 12.1 rebounds, and 5 assists per game this season. The Pacers will look to move on with one of the league’s promising young guards, Tyrese Haliburton. Haliburton, a second-year guard from Iowa State is averaging 14.3 points and over 7 assists per game this season.

According to reports, center Myles Turner may be on his way out of Indiana as well. The Toronto Raptors have reportedly offered guard Goran Dragic and a 1st round draft pick for the NBA leader in blocks.

The Indiana Pacers are currently 19-36 and in 13th place in the Eastern Conference.

RELATED: Report: The Pacers Offered Malcolm Brogdon And a Pick For 76ers’ Ben Simmons

RELATED: Report: Rick Carlisle To Return To Pacers, Signs 4-Year Deal

