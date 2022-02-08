7 of Anderson .Paak’s Must-Watch Live Performances To Celebrate The Artist’s Birthday

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Anderson .Paak is a talented artist and musician who celebrates 36 years of life today. He debuted his first mixtape O.B.E. Vol. 1 in 2012 and he has continuously dropped music as a solo act and with his band The Free Nationals. The group has graced several stages and reached millions across the world with their funky, soulful sounds. We honor the icon in the making with a thread of live performances that will certainly make you miss live music again.

NPR’s Tiny Desk

Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals made their first Tiny Desk appearance in 2016. NPR’s Bobby Carter wrote, “Guitarist Jose Rios and bassist Kelsey Gonzalez inject a hard-rock edge into the Hi-Tek-produced “Come Down,” this set’s opening number. When you hear them play the first few jazz chords of “Heart Don’t Stand A Chance,” it’s hard to simply call this R&B.”

We couldn’t agree more. The sound they are collectively cultivating is a culmination of sounds from R&B, Funk, Soul, Hip Hop and Rock & Roll. There is no other band that creates music in this way today. To witness The Free Nationals in person, nestled between two loud speakers, is a blessing in itself.

They appeared again last March with a few special guests. Artists Chronixx & India Shawn made their debut appearance on the digital series, and it was yet another beautiful performance.

GRAMMY Pro “Up Close & Personal”

Fresh off of the release of Anderson .Paak’s second studio album Malibu in 2016, the singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist delivered an exhilarating performance at Apogee Studios. .Paak & The Free Nationals perform live for the GRAMMY Pro “Up Close & Personal” series in part of GRAMMY Pro’s Songwriter Week. This 30-minute performance features .Paak giving a stellar performance while simultaneously singing and playing the drums as he does often in his live shows. He showcases true musicianship, and his background vocalists lend soulful harmonies that help carry the performance throughout the night.

He adds a bit of storytelling to the performance sharing a story of him, his mom and a pair of Jordans that leads to a crazy breakdown by the band. It’s a must-see!

Bubblin’ For Sirius XM

Starting the short performance with, “I’m going to do this song I got a Grammy for.” Anderson .Paak comes in hot with his single “Bubblin” for Sirius XM’s Heart & Soul station. The Grammy award-winning musician brings his band, The Free Nationals, after taking the Coachella stage in 2019. The Oxnard native is celebrating his fourth album, Ventura with its’ lead single, “Make It Better” ft. Smokey Robinson and his “Best Teef In The Game” tour.

A fan commented, “Obscene how effortlessly talented this guy is,” and that is all we have to say about that.

The Late Late Show

A true talent surrounded by the greats in music. Anderson .Paak performs “Lockdown” in this short performance debuted on his YouTube channel with over 574,000 subscribers. There’s even a heartwarming photo of him and his dear friend Mac Miller behind him as he performs.

This intimate performance comes at the perfect time when people were finding solace in their spaces at home at the height of the quarantine. Enjoy the vibes in a short 3 minute and 33 second performance.

Openair Gampel 2019 In Switzerland

With Anderson .Paak, fans expect a performance full of music and vocals and that is exactly what he delivered in this hour long performance at Openair Gampel in Switzerland. The show starts with a powerful trumpet solo to open up the vibes. The band performed songs from Ventura, Oxnard and more. He conveniently lists the set list with times so you can skip ahead or go back to your favorite song if you would like.

Certainly worth the watch when you have an hour to spare or even if you want to keep in the background while you work. Just whatever you do, check it out!

KCRW Throwback Session

“Anderson .Paak’s arrival came with an emphatic bang!” The nonprofit radio station writes on their YouTube after sharing this throwback performance of Anderson .Paak from 2016.

We love how he talks to fans between songs during his live performance. He’s a very humble and personable artist who is a pleasure to watch live. Anderson has a pleasant voice that is well-suited for radio, so we’re certain local LA fans thoroughly enjoyed their commute to work that day.

Lollapalooza Brazil 2018

Lollapalooza Festival is a great time for festival-goers who live for live entertainment. This festival was set in Brazil and Anderson .Paak was sure to speak a bit in their native tongue. A refreshing detail to note of the artist’s performances. He performed for over an hour for the first time in Brazil in 2018.

The common denominator in each of his performances is the energy is high and the music is always on point. Fans groove the entire performance.

Not to make you miss live music any longer, but hopefully these seven shows from Anderson .Paak and The Free Nationals will hold you over until live entertainment is a thing again. Enjoy and happy birthday, Anderson .Paak!

