This week, host Emily Metheny spoke with RaeVen Ridgell, president of the Marion County Young Democrats, about the Indiana General Assembly. Raeven explained who comprises the IGA, what are the different types of Session, what the process is for a bill to become a law, how to advocate for causes important to you, and more.

You can listen to Indy’s Connection Sunday mornings at 6 on RadioNOW 100.9 or online at radionowindy.com.

