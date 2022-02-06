Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Kylie Jenner Welcomes Second Baby with Travis Scott-2.2.22 [Photos]

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner & Stormi

Source: (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix) / (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix)

Congrats! Kylie Jenner reveals that she and Travis Scott are parents for the second time!

Kylie gave birth to their bundle of joy on 2.2.22 and many are saying that the newly born has a lucky birthday!

Kylie Jenner Lounging Around Her $36 Million Mansion [Photos]

The rapper and Kardashian/Jenner sister also parent their 4 year old daughter Stormi.

In the black-and-white shared photo of their new born, Stormi is photographed holding her new sibling’s tiny hand.

She revealed the birth date in the caption as February 2, 2022 while seemingly confirming she had a boy with a blue heart emoji.

 

Related: Kylie Jenner Is Getting Roasted Online On Her Crooked Toe

RELATED: Rihanna Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump On Instagram

RELATED: Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Expecting First Baby….Drake Mad or Nah?

Kylie Jenner Welcomes Second Baby with Travis Scott-2.2.22 [Photos]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris

 10 months ago
05.08.97
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals

Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”

 10 months ago
01.01.70
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”

 10 months ago
01.01.70
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix

Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage

 11 months ago
01.01.70
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show

Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018

 3 years ago
12.12.89
20 photos

20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…

 4 years ago
06.07.74
11 photos

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…

 4 years ago
06.10.74
10 items

Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…

 4 years ago
11.16.72

You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…

 4 years ago
01.01.70
27 items

You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…

 4 years ago
01.01.70
Playlist
Close