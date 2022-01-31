Indy’s Connection: Taking Care of Your Heart W/ The American Heart Association

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

This week, host Emily Metheny had the opportunity to speak with Dr. William Gill, a member of the American Heart Association’s local board and a cardiologist at IU Health. Dr. Gill joined the show to talk about American Heart Month and taking care of your heart health. The month starts on February 1st. They also talk about how COVID impacts the heart and what that can look like in different people.

To learn more about Life’s Simple 7, visit this link on the American Heart Association Website.

One of the topics they did not get to cover during this conversation is how COVID exposed health inequities. A future episode of Indy’s Connection will focus on this issues and talk about what that looks like here in Central Indiana. Until then, you can visit the American Heart Association’s newsroom to read more at newsroom.heart.org.

You can listen to Indy’s Connection Sunday mornings at 6am on RadioNOW 100.9 or online at radionowindy.com.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: