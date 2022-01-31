Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Rihanna Is Pregnant! Expecting First Baby with A$AP Rocky! [Photos]

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
2021 Costume Institute Benefit - In America: A Lexicon of Fashion

Source: Sean Zanni / Getty

While we may not be getting a music tour for a while, we’re getting something bigger!

The singer and fashion icon, Rihanna is pregnant and expecting her first baby with rapper A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna was photographed  in New York City, showing off her gorgeous baby bump draped in a gold cross and jewels while wearing a long pink jacket. Her jacket was buttoned at the top and opened just enough to show off what the bad gal RiRi was working with!

RELATED: Rihanna & A$AP Rocky’s Miami Kissing Pics Leaked [PHOTOS]

RELATED: Is Rihanna Pregnant? These Photos Have People Thinking She Is…

We all speculated it with her oversized clothes and weight gain, but it is finally now official!

A$AP Rocky told GQ about his romance with Rihanna, calling her the “love of my life.”  He talked about what it was like to be in a relationship and he said, “So much better. So much better when you got ‘the One.’ She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”

RELATED: Rihanna Getting Thicker Than Wintertime Oatmeal, Has Twitter On Thirst Alert

In regards to fatherhood, A$AP Rocky, 33, said starting a family is “in my destiny, absolutely.” As he put it at the time, “I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very.”

In an interview with British Vogue Rihanna said she was “realizing life is really short” and found a new way of living, she also said

“I know I will want to live differently,” she added, saying that within the next 10 years she sees herself having “three or four” children, whether she has a partner or not.

“I feel like society makes me want to feel like, ‘Oh, you got it wrong …’ They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives,” said Rihanna. “But the only thing that matters is happiness; that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.”

Rihanna Is Pregnant! Expecting First Baby with A$AP Rocky! [Photos]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris

 10 months ago
05.08.97
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals

Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”

 10 months ago
01.01.70
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”

 10 months ago
01.01.70
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix

Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage

 10 months ago
01.01.70
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show

Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018

 3 years ago
12.12.89
20 photos

20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…

 4 years ago
06.07.74
11 photos

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…

 4 years ago
06.10.74
10 items

Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…

 4 years ago
11.16.72

You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…

 4 years ago
01.01.70
27 items

You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…

 4 years ago
01.01.70
Playlist
Close