Tom Brady, Legendary NFL Player is Reportedly Retiring After 22 Seasons

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Source: Michael Reaves / Getty

Tom Brady, noted as the greatest quarterback and most decorated player in NFL history — is reportedly hanging up his cleats after a 22 historic season football career.

At 44 years old the 7 time winning champ is seemingly retiring as an NFL goat and as the league’s all-time leader in quarterback wins, passing attempts and completions, passing yards and passing touchdowns.

As reported by  ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington and other sources “Brady’s decision to retire is based on several factors, including family and health. While less significant, Brady also recognizes that the Buccaneers are likely to undergo significant roster turnover”.

Happy Anniversary: Tom Brady  Throughout The Years [Photos]

Here are a few of Tom Brady’s overall 22 season highlights:

  • Brady played for the New England Patriots from 2001-2019 … winning 6 Super Bowls.
  • Signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is where he won his 7th championship.
  • Brady threw for 84,520 yards and 624 TDs over his 22 season career.
  • The Buccaneers went 13-4 this season and ran away with the NFC South title … but were in the end defeated by the Rams in the playoffs
  • In Brady’s final season in the NFL in 2021, the quarterback led the NFL in passing yards (5,316) and passing touchdowns (43).
  • Brady threw for 84,520 yards and 624 TDs over his 22 season career.

“I’ll know when I know,” Brady said during the podcast.

“I think for all of us, you know, we can all decompress a bit. It’s been six straight months of football. Every day consumed by day in and day out football. And I think now it’s just some time to spend some time with my family and spend some time with my kids.”

As noted by ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington, Tom Brady will become “the second future Hall of Fame quarterback to call it a career this postseason.”
While it may have seemed like Tom Brady was going to play forever, the football legend is reportedly closing these 22 season chapters of his life.Congrats to the GOAT, Tom Brady! The best to ever do it!

Tom Brady, Legendary NFL Player is Reportedly Retiring After 22 Seasons  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Playlist
Close