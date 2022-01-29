Tom Brady, Legendary NFL Player is Reportedly Retiring After 22 Seasons

Tom Brady, noted as the greatest quarterback and most decorated player in NFL history — is reportedly hanging up his cleats after a 22 historic season football career.

At 44 years old the 7 time winning champ is seemingly retiring as an NFL goat and as the league’s all-time leader in quarterback wins, passing attempts and completions, passing yards and passing touchdowns.

As reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington and other sources “Brady’s decision to retire is based on several factors, including family and health. While less significant, Brady also recognizes that the Buccaneers are likely to undergo significant roster turnover”.