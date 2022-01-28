RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Kanye West has been a busy man of late. Along with the media attention-grabbing behavior including his takes on co-parenting and styling his rebound, Ye has been working on DONDA 2, and says it will be out in February.

The “Power” rapper took to Instagram to make the announcement. Per Ye, the album will be out on February 2, 2022, and is also being executive produced by star Atlanta rapper Future.

This is where we point out that Ye’s career is marked with a bunch of sequel albums that never actually came to fruition including Yeezus 2, Turbo Grafx 16 and Watch the Throne 2. This rather tight timeline also makes you wonder if Ye is going to throw any elaborate listening parties like he did for DONDA.

Nevertheless, it wasn’t stopped his fans for sharing their eternal optimism, or not.

DONDA was released last year and although a commercial success it was met with mixed reviews from fans.

Kanye West Says ‘DONDA 2’ Drops In February, Allegedly was originally published on hiphopwired.com

