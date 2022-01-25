Sports
HomeSports

Kanye West & Donda Academy Cover ‘SLAM’ Magazine

An inside look at the Donda Doves and its high school hoopers.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
Kanye West x Slam Magazine

Source: SLAM / Slam Magazine

Ye loves the kids. Kanye West and the loaded Donda Academy basketball team are gracing the cover of the latest SLAM magazine.

The Donda Academy prep school was founded by Kanye West (it’s located in Simi Valley, CA), so you just knew the basketball team would be a powerhouse, but maybe not this fast. The cover story details how the school’s basketball team put together such an assortment of ringers…ahem, talented D1 and pro prospects.

As he mentions in a recent interview with Hollywood Unlocked, Ye’s team reached out to the players and their families to recruit them to Donda while the young men and their kin made sure all was on the up and up.

“We had to make sure it was the right position for us [with] so many of the top players playing with each other,” star small forward Jalen Hooks told SLAM.

The Donda roster has enough talent to rival traditional prep school powerhouses like Oak Hill Academy or Montverde Academy. Along with Hooks, the team includes Robert Dillingham, Zion Cruz, JJ Taylor, Brandon White, Omarion Bodrick, Seven Bahati, Bryce Baker, Jahki Howard, Chuck Bailey and Braeden Moore. All of who grace the cover that features Kanye West in the center. Apparently, Ye has been around the team, attending games, working photoshoots and other such personal interactions.

Did we mention the team’s jerseys are Balenciaga? Peep the full cover story right here.

 

Kanye West & Donda Academy Cover ‘SLAM’ Magazine  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris

 10 months ago
05.08.97
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals

Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”

 10 months ago
01.01.70
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”

 10 months ago
01.01.70
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix

Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage

 10 months ago
01.01.70
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show

Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018

 3 years ago
12.12.89
20 photos

20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…

 4 years ago
06.07.74
11 photos

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…

 4 years ago
06.10.74
10 items

Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…

 4 years ago
11.16.72

You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…

 4 years ago
01.01.70
27 items

You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…

 4 years ago
01.01.70
Playlist
Close