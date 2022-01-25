RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Cardi B has just won her defamation lawsuit against celebrity YouTube blogger Latasha Kebe – known as Tasha K – after she made a “malicious campaign” against the Bodak Yellow rapper in an attempt of hurting her reputation. And today, after a two-week trial, the jury awarded the rapper $1.25 million in damages after the trial wrapped up in a federal court in Georgia.

Cardi originally filed the lawsuit back in 2019 when the blogger refused to remove the damaging posts she posted about her. The posts were so damaging to Cardi that during the trial, the rapper testified in front of the court and the jury that she was suicidal during the time as a result of the posts. According to TMZ, Cardi took the stand earlier this month and told the jury, “I wanted to commit suicide,” over the things Tasha was saying about her. She continued, “I felt defeated and depressed and I didn’t want to sleep with my husband,” which the rapper testified went down shortly after she and husband Offset welcomed their first child, Kulture. She also told the court that she felt like “I didn’t deserve my kid.”

After listening to testimony from both women, the jury confirmed with a verdict that the blogger was liable for defamation and other forms of wrongdoing due to her damaging YouTube videos and other internet posts, making up hurtful rumors about the rap star.

While today’s verdict awarded Cardi B $1.25 million in damages, Billboard reports that the total could increase as the courts will soon decide if the blogger owes Cardi additional funds for other damages, such as reimbursing Cardi B for her legal expenses. Any potential punitive damages that Tasha might owe will be determined in a future hearing, the judge confirmed.

Cardi B Wins Libel Suit Against YouTuber For Over $1 Million was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: