This week, host Emily Metheny spoke with Sarah Frey, Director of Development and Marketing for The Indianapolis Cultural Trail. She talked about what the trail has coming up in 2022 including events like Flurries on The Canal and volunteer opportunities. Sarah also shared details about the groundbreakings of the expansions on South Street and Indiana Avenue.

You can listen to Indy’s Connection Sunday mornings at 6am on RadioNOW 100.9.

