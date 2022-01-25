Pharrell Hints at Impending “Marriage” With Tiffany & Co. By Rocking 25-Carat Diamond Shades

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Superproducer Pharrell Williams hit up Paris this weekend to attend the show for the Fall/Winter 2022 collection for Kenzo, but neither the models nor the Japanese designer’s wares were the main attraction. Instead, the Neptunes’ frontman stole the attention with his 25-carat diamond-encrusted sunglasses.

Women’s Wear Daily asked Williams about the shades, and he revealed an impending “marriage” was on the way. “Tiffany and I are engaged,” he told the mag, and he said the bejeweled eyewear was only the “first of many things that I’m gonna do with Tiffany.”

Jay-Z and Beyoncé teamed up with Tiffany & Co. in the latter half of last year, so Pharrell’s own deal with the 185-year-old luxury jeweler is a sign of the brand’s growing interest in the urban market. In fact, Alexandre Arnault, executive VP of Tiffany’s product communications, went on social media and teased his followers with screenshots of Pharrell’s glasses, too.

When WWD pressed Pharrell further about the specifics of his new venture, the artist played coy. “It’s a partnership…It’s about seeing things differently,” he said. But Pharrell has also worked with Chanel and Warby Parker in the past, so when WWD pushed a little bit more, he later added, “I can’t give it all away now. I don’t want to go too much into detail, OK, because we’re here today to celebrate my brother Nigo.”

Pharrell and Nigo (real name Tomoaki Nagao) have worked together many times before, on everything from the popular Billionaire Boys Club line (co-founded by the duo) to special Adidas collabs as well as Nigo’s own label A Bathing Ape. This time, however, Pharrell jetted to The City of Light to witness Nigo’s debut as creative director for Kenzo.

No more info was released about the upcoming Tiffany x Pharrell partnership, but stay tuned as more news comes out.

