Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Rihanna Spotted Out In Oversized Red Parka For NYC Date Night With Boyfriend A$AP Rocky

Rihanna has been giving us super stylish date night looks lately and her most recent ensemble is everything!

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 24, 2021

Source: Robert Kamau / Getty

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are in the running for the most fashionable couple award as the duo was spotted out for a date night in New York City over the weekend in their very stylish looks, and we’ve got the deets inside.

The Fenty Beauty founder was seen out with her boo while heading to dinner at a SoHo restaurant. For her fashionable date night look, the singer wore an oversized bright red parka over an oversized blue and white jersey that she wore as a dress to expose her toned, bare legs. She accessorized the look with crystal-wrap Amina Muaddi sandals on her feet and wore a pair of blue and white $705 leather ski gloves by Miu Miu on her hands. She also wore dangly diamond earrings, a baseball cap with an embroidered “R” presumably for RiRi, and a bright bold red lip on her face to match her bright red parka.

Check out the stylish look below.

Earlier this week, RiRi broke the Internet again when she was seen out on another date night with A$AP looking as beautiful as ever. For this look, the beauty mogul and her rapper beau were spotted heading to dinner at Carbone with Rihanna wearing a $6,000 #Prada leather jacket, $620 leather pants by The Attico, and $1,150 western boots by Celine. This time, she kept her make up neutral looking and traded in her bold red lip for a nude lip color. She wore her locs long and curly with the sides pinned back to expose her flawless beauty.

Check out the look below.

Beauties, would you splurge on any of these Rihanna looks?

Don’t miss… 

Fenty Beauty Made Rihanna A Billionaire

Rihanna And LVMH Put The Fenty Fashion House On Hold

Rihanna Spotted Out In Oversized Red Parka For NYC Date Night With Boyfriend A$AP Rocky  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris

 9 months ago
05.08.97
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals

Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”

 10 months ago
01.01.70
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”

 10 months ago
01.01.70
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix

Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage

 10 months ago
01.01.70
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show

Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018

 3 years ago
12.12.89
20 photos

20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…

 4 years ago
06.07.74
11 photos

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…

 4 years ago
06.10.74
10 items

Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…

 4 years ago
11.16.72

You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…

 4 years ago
01.01.70
27 items

You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…

 4 years ago
01.01.70
Playlist
Close